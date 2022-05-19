UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report, 29 April - 16 May 2022

Floods – Humanitarian Situation in numbers, 15 May 2022
242 Cholera cases with 10 deaths
More than 995,000 people affected by floods including 130,000 under-five children need humanitarian assistance
85,888 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic 1 case of Polio
Highlights
-
The number of cholera cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks increasing from 100 cases on 3 May 2022 to 242 as of 15 May 2022. The outbreak has spread to one more district (six districts now affected) over this period and five more deaths have been registered bringing the total to 10.
-
1,062,479 people (292,549 males and 769,930 females) have been reached with protection messages in flood affected districts.
-
149,643 women, girls, and boys are accessing UNICEF supported Child Protection/Gender Based Violence risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions in the four flood affected districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe and Mulanje.
-
70,530 children (36,323 girls and 34,207 boys) under age 5 in four districts have been screened for acute malnutrition increasing the total of number of children that have benefited from UNICEF supported nutrition screening support since January 2022 to 203,351 children (105,740 male 97, 611 female).