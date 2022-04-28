UNICEF Malawi Humanitarian Situation Report, 13-28 April 2022

Floods – Humanitarian Situation in numbers, 28 April 2022

79 Cholera cases with 4 deaths

More than 995,000 people affected by floods including 130,000 under-five children need humanitarian assistance

Over 190,000 people displaced by floods

1 case of Polio

Highlights

63,006 children (32,763 girls 30,243 boys) have undergone nutrition screening bringing the total reach to 132,822 children (68,536 male 64,286 female).

40,000 cholera patients will benefit from 3 types of health kits which UNICEF has provided to four flood-affected districts (Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Phalombe). Each kit contains a range of prepacked supplies including medicines like albendazole and oral rehydration salts and infection prevention and protective equipment.

5,366 people were reached with emergency sanitation interventions in displacement sites across affected districts.

1,812 households have been reached with key messages and counselling on WASH, Nutrition, Vitamin A, Exclusive Breastfeeding, Complementary Feeding, COVID-19 prevention, anti-natal care and benefits of iron and Folic Acid to pregnant women and adolescent girls.

Situation Overview

A series of flooding events including Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe and sporadic flooding occurrences that hit the country over the period of January to March 2022 led to over 190,000 people displaced and left seeking shelter in displacement sites. These people have now started moving back to their places of origin while others are planning to resettle in newly identified areas that they consider to be less prone to flooding. The Government facilitated discussions on a harmonised return package to be provided by humanitarian actors to the affected people as a starter pack to rebuild their lives. Humanitarian actors are mobilizing resources to provide the much-needed return package to the people as they go through the transition.

Since the declaration of a Cholera outbreak in Malawi on 3 March 2022, a total of 79 cases and four deaths have been registered as of 25 April 2022 representing a case fatality rate of five per cent. COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to drop. This reporting period has seen a drop in new infections by 46 per cent, and hospital admissions reduced by 76 per cent from the previous reporting period. The positivity rate lingers at around one per cent. As of 26 April, three cases were hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85,752 cases and 2,633 deaths have been registered. COVID vaccination status presently stands at 1,107,875 fully immunized people from 908,688 reported in the previous report. This is about 10 per cent of the targeted reach. In addition, close to 277,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that were to expire in May 2022 have all been used. The success was attributed to the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Health and partners, during the "finish-a-vial" campaign to scale up coverage.

No additional Wild Polio Virus (WPV) case has been registered since the index was reported in February 2022. The second of four planned rounds of vaccination campaigns against wild poliovirus Type-1 started on 25 April 2022.

More than 11 million doses are being administered to more than 2.9 million children under 5 years in the four-round vaccination drive in Malawi after the country declared an outbreak on 17 February 2022 - the first such case in the country in 30 years, and the first in Africa since the region was certified free of indigenous wild poliovirus in 2020. This second phase of the campaign targets children under 5 in Malawi, as well as neighbouring Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia. Two subsequent rounds are set for June and July, with the first having already taken place in April.

Cumulatively, the target is to reach over 23 million children with more than 80 million doses of the bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for wild poliovirus (type 1). So far in 2022, 92 Acute cases of Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) have been reported in Malawi compared to 25 cases by the same time last year. The high number of AFP reports could be attributed to good surveillance and increased reporting as a result of the ongoing OPV campaigns.

The number of children admitted for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment increased mainly in Chikwawa by 60 per cent from 599 in March 2021 to 959 in March 2022. Overall, there is a 49 per cent increase in SAM admissions from 3,953 in March 2021 to 5,904 in March 2022. Data for April 2022 is being compiled but indications from field observations are that the situation is continuing to deteriorate.