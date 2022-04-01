UNICEF Malawi Floods, Polio, Cholera Humanitarian Situation Report - 1 April 2022

Highlights

The number of Cholera cases increased over the last two weeks from six to 36 (as of March 29). One more fatality has been registered, bringing the total number of deaths to two.

Polio Supplementary Immunization was conducted from 21 to March 26 across Malawi. A total of 2,775,990 children, representing 92 per cent of the targeted 2,922,095, have received polio vaccines.

UNICEF supported 6,300 people (3,087 male and 3,213 female) to access safe water through water trucking and pot-to-pot chlorination in communities and camps in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Mulanje districts.