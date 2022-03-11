Malawi
UNICEF Malawi Floods Humanitarian Situation Report 1 March 2022
Attachments
Highlights
On 26 February 2022, the UN launched a Flash Appeal calling for US$ 29.4 million for humanitarian partners to target close to 542,000 people with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance, protection as well as livelihood support to recover from their losses and rebuild their resilience.
Since the beginning of the rainy season in November 2021, as of 28 February 2022, approximately 12,000 households have been affected by floods that are unrelated to tropical storm Ana, increasing the humanitarian needs in the country.
On 2 March 2022, Malawi confirmed the first case of cholera in the current cholera season (November 2021-October 2022) at Machinga District hospital, further compounding the situation.
UNICEF is requesting US$8 million to meet the immediate and medium-term needs of children and women throughout the affected areas for the coming three months. So far, (US$890,000) 11 per cent of the required fund has been secured from the central emergency response funds (CERF). Additional predictable, flexible, and timely donor support is critical to scale up the much-needed response activities and prevent further deterioration of the situation in Malawi.