UNICEF Malawi Floods Humanitarian Situation Report 1 March 2022

Highlights

On 26 February 2022, the UN launched a Flash Appeal calling for US$ 29.4 million for humanitarian partners to target close to 542,000 people with lifesaving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance, protection as well as livelihood support to recover from their losses and rebuild their resilience.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in November 2021, as of 28 February 2022, approximately 12,000 households have been affected by floods that are unrelated to tropical storm Ana, increasing the humanitarian needs in the country.

On 2 March 2022, Malawi confirmed the first case of cholera in the current cholera season (November 2021-October 2022) at Machinga District hospital, further compounding the situation.