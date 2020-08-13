UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 6 - 12 August 2020

Highlights

❖ On 7 August 2020 the Government of Malawi gazetted public health (COVID-19) prevention, containment and management rules which came into force on Saturday 8 August 2020. The rules provide general preventive measures to contain the escalation of COVID-19 including mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

❖ As part of its support in ensuring continuity of services, UNICEF is supporting the revision of service delivery guidelines to ensure the continuation of antiretroviral therapy and prevention of mother-to-child transmission. UNICEF is also supporting the Ministry of Health with the revision process for the care of carers guidelines.

❖ As part of the efforts to address the HIV data gaps created by lack of physical supervision associated with COVID-19 restrictions, UNICEF has provided technical and financial support to MoH to conduct site supervisory visits on early infant diagnosis and other PMTCT services targeting 69 health facilities. The exercise will help to assess the level of service utilisation within HIV service delivery in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

❖ To address the issue of limited stocks of testing reagents especially GeneXpert cartridges which is negatively affecting the daily output of testing, UNICEF has ordered 35 test kits capable of testing about 35,000 samples. The kits are expected to arrive in the country on 13 August 2020.