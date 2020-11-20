UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 4 -17 November 2020

Situation in Numbers as of 17 November 2020

5,999 confirmed cases

5,434 recoveries

185 deaths

69,621 tested samples

384 active cases

Highlights

UNICEF has partnered with Nkhoma Synod, which is one of Malawi’s largest faith-based communities and trained 160 pastors and pastors’ wives on psychosocial first aid. This has enabled the Nkhoma Synod to provide the community based mental health and psychosocial support to more than 1,200 people, including around 500 children.

During the reporting period, construction of an additional 20 permanent toilets has been completed at Mwanza emergency treatment unit and at two health centres in Blantyre. This is to improve infection prevention and control at emergency treatment centres border posts and other public places.