Malawi
UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 4 -17 November 2020
Attachments
Situation in Numbers as of 17 November 2020
5,999 confirmed cases
5,434 recoveries
185 deaths
69,621 tested samples
384 active cases
Highlights
UNICEF has partnered with Nkhoma Synod, which is one of Malawi’s largest faith-based communities and trained 160 pastors and pastors’ wives on psychosocial first aid. This has enabled the Nkhoma Synod to provide the community based mental health and psychosocial support to more than 1,200 people, including around 500 children.
During the reporting period, construction of an additional 20 permanent toilets has been completed at Mwanza emergency treatment unit and at two health centres in Blantyre. This is to improve infection prevention and control at emergency treatment centres border posts and other public places.
UNICEF with funding from Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and Irish Embassy through Malawi Red Cross society continues to support Ministry of Health with points of entry screening of travelers. In the past two weeks 13,196 people were screened.