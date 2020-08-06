Malawi + 1 more
UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 30 July - 5 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 fatalities due to late reporting and limited management capacity at emergency treatment centres. The ongoing death audit by the Ministry of health team of experts has revealed lack of skills by health workers as the major cause of death followed by lack of equipment. With support from UNICEF, training of a team of mentors who in turn will provide mentorship to other emergency treatment units across the country has started.
- UNICEF is providing support to ensure adequate WASH services and essential supplies in health facilities including emergency treatment units (ETUs), hospitals and returnees holding centres. During the reporting week, 17 additional latrines were installed. This brings the total number of, emergency latrines so far installed to a total of 89 servicing 9 health facilities, 2 border posts and 2 returnees holding centres.
- About 11,000 care group volunteers were oriented on COVID-19 preventive measures in Mzimba and Lilongwe districts during the reporting period. This brings the total to 69,996 care group volunteers who have been oriented on nutrition related COVID-19 preventive measures in the 18 districts.