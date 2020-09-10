UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 3 - 9 September 2020

Highlights

· In Malawi, the COVID-19 positivity rate appears to be declining at an average four per cent down from 12 per cent; indicating a reduction in new infections.

· On 5 September 2020, Malawi received the first commercial flights at the Kamuzu International Airport after almost five months of airport closure as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19. About 255 travelers entered and all presented PCR negative test results upon entry.

· Schools in the country, which have been closed since 23 March 2020, reopened on Monday 7 September 2020 starting with Standard 8 learners, Form 4 learners and all final year college students.

· Health workers including 25 doctors, 32 nurses, 11 laboratory technicians, three pharmacists and seven support staff have undergone training on infection prevention and control. The training has contributed to reduction in infection among health workers and improvement in the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

· As part of the support in facilitating the follow up and provision of the necessary support to vulnerable people, including children living or working on the streets, children without parental or family care by District Social Welfare Officers, almost 500 children without parental or family care, including children in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and children reintegrated from CCIs to their families, have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements since the beginning of the response.

Situation Overview

There is reduction in the positivity rate from average of 12 per cent across the country to about four per cent indicating a reduction in new infections. As of 7 September, Malawi has registered 5,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 28 districts of the country showing a marginal increase of 0.8 percent compared to two per cent reported in previous week. However, the number of locally transmitted infections remains higher at 4,497 (about 80%) which is more than four times the number of imported cases at 1,133. A total of 3,603 cases have recovered while 176 have died.

On 5 September 2020, Malawi officially received the first commercial flights at the Kamuzu International airport after almost five months since the airport closed. About 255 travellers entered through the airport and all presented PCR negative test results upon entry.

Active tracing and monitoring of contacts of confirmed COVID-19 are ongoing. However, there is a reduction in surveillance activities as a result of limited testing because of shortage of test kits.