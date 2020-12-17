UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 3 - 16 Dec 2020

Highlights

• 7,500 community members have received COVID-19 prevention information from the UNICEF supported COVID-19 quarantine management solution (mQuarantine). The mQuarantine application offers a platform for the Ministry of Health to interact with those in self-isolation & quarantine and track in real-time their conditions, while adhering to infection prevention and control measures.

• On 7 December 2020, the Ministry of Health through the Expanded Programme on Immunization submitted, an application for consideration to receive COVAX vaccine and on 14 December 2020 made a request to GAVI for the ultra-cold chain equipment. The country will focus on 20 percent of the total population (0.3 percent Health workers; 10 percent people with co-morbidities and 9.7 elderly).

• Over 80 journalist and producers attended the meetings that aimed to reinforce understanding of COVID-19 communication approaches and mobilise the media representative to increase COVID-19 risk perception as prevention of a possible second wave.

• 1,350 people have been reached with Mental Health and Psychosocial Support through UNICEF faith-based partner, Nkhoma Synod