UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 27 August to 2 September 2020

Highlights

 UNICEF continues to support implementation of risk communication and community engagement interventions using various platforms including radio and TV broadcasts. From a sample of 3,000 radio listeners interviewed on their knowledge of COVID-19, 2,900 listeners were able to recall the messages, representing over 90% of the respondents.

 With UNICEF support, out of the 175 COVID-19 related deaths that have been recorded, death audits have been conducted on 57 deaths to identify issues related to the increasing COVID-19 related deaths. Based on findings, the audit committee provided several recommendations to address the identified issues.

 Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) opened for commercial flights on 1 September following lifting of the suspension.

Currently, most of the borders (entry and exit points) of Malawi remain closed except for four that are operational.

 With the release of standard operating procedures by Ministry of Health guiding implementation of nutrition programmes including distribution of adolescent Iron & Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation to adolescent girls, 77 schools of the 758 school in the 3 districts have resumed distribution of Iron and Folic Acid supplements and are using the door to door strategy to provide IFA tablets to girls.

Situation Overview

As of 31 August, Malawi has registered 5,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 28 districts of the country showing a marginal increase of two percent compared to the last report.

Infection remains high within communities with locally transmitted infections at 4,450 which is almost four times the number of imported cases at 1,126; in contrast to the situation in late May when Malawi started receiving returnees from South Africa and had more imported cases. A total of 45,622 cases have recovered while 175 have died.

Malawi’s borders remain closed except four borders and Kamuzu International airport which opened on 1 September following lifting of the suspension on commercial flights to allow transit of essential goods and services. Active tracing and monitoring of contacts of confirmed COVID-19 are ongoing. So far, over 7,300 primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 cases have been traced.

While the country continues receiving returning residents and deportees from other countries, mainly South Africa, a decline in the number of positive cases has been observed.