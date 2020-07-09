UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 2 to 8 July 2020

Highlights

Seven days after he took the oath of office as the new President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera made a special address to the nation on 4 July 2020 in which he updated the nation on the alarming rate at which COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country and announced preventive measures to be followed at the inauguration and republic cerebration which was later cancelled. He also made a commitment that his government will undertake measures to control the situation as a matter of priority.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase steadily, further analysis of the cases indicates a drastic shift from having high numbers of imported to now a growing proportion of locally transmitted cases. As of July 6, 2020, 58 percent of the 1,877 cases registered were imported.

A total of 59 stakeholders, including 34 traditional leaders and chiefs from across the country have with UNICEF support received training on COVID-19 prevention and mainstreaming of gender equality including prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) and HIV/AIDS in the context of COVID-19.