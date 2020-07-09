Malawi + 1 more
UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 2 to 8 July 2020
Highlights
Seven days after he took the oath of office as the new President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera made a special address to the nation on 4 July 2020 in which he updated the nation on the alarming rate at which COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country and announced preventive measures to be followed at the inauguration and republic cerebration which was later cancelled. He also made a commitment that his government will undertake measures to control the situation as a matter of priority.
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase steadily, further analysis of the cases indicates a drastic shift from having high numbers of imported to now a growing proportion of locally transmitted cases. As of July 6, 2020, 58 percent of the 1,877 cases registered were imported.
A total of 59 stakeholders, including 34 traditional leaders and chiefs from across the country have with UNICEF support received training on COVID-19 prevention and mainstreaming of gender equality including prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) and HIV/AIDS in the context of COVID-19.
With support from UNICEF, 64 returnees from South Africa have benefited from Psychological First Aid. In addition, 137 people (54 females, 83 males), including the returnees who were found to be COVID-19 positive and their close relatives, have been provided with remote Psychological First Aid from 1 to 3 July.