UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 18 Nov - 2 Dec 2020
Situation in numbers as of 2 December 2020
6,043 confirmed cases
5,472 recoveries
103 Cases lost to follow up
242 Cases still under investigation
185 deaths
75,150 tested samples
41 active cases
Highlights
About 1,000 children with disabilities in 17 learning centers have received braille materials through UNICEF’s support to Ministry of Health (MoH), in partnership with the Parent Child Health Initiative.
On World Children’s Day (20 November), UNICEF facilitated dialogue between children and the President of the Republic of Malawi. Children from across the country highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on children, particularly on education and increasing cases violence against children, early pregnancy and child marriage. The President pledged better legislation and policies to promote child rights.
UNICEF and MoH have started the distribution of close to 1.2 million cloth masks to vulnerable communities and children in 22 districts. The masks were procured from local tailoring businesses and artisans with funding from Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
UNICEF is supporting monitoring of schools since the reopening. A recent interactive voice response survey indicates that 78 per cent of primary school children returned to school after schools reopened. For the 22 per cent that have not gone back to school, reasons include concerns that schools are not yet safe to return to (54 per cent) and that pregnancy or early marriage (17 per cent).