UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 18 Nov - 2 Dec 2020

Situation in numbers as of 2 December 2020

6,043 confirmed cases

5,472 recoveries

103 Cases lost to follow up

242 Cases still under investigation

185 deaths

75,150 tested samples

41 active cases

Highlights

About 1,000 children with disabilities in 17 learning centers have received braille materials through UNICEF’s support to Ministry of Health (MoH), in partnership with the Parent Child Health Initiative.

On World Children’s Day (20 November), UNICEF facilitated dialogue between children and the President of the Republic of Malawi. Children from across the country highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on children, particularly on education and increasing cases violence against children, early pregnancy and child marriage. The President pledged better legislation and policies to promote child rights.

UNICEF and MoH have started the distribution of close to 1.2 million cloth masks to vulnerable communities and children in 22 districts. The masks were procured from local tailoring businesses and artisans with funding from Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).