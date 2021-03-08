UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 18-28 February 2021

Highlights

Malawi, on 26 February 2021, received the first consignment of supplies under the COVAX facility, which included 360,000 syringes and 3625,000 safety boxes. Under this facility Malawi is expected to vaccinate 3,800,000 people (20 per cent of the population). The vaccine is planned to be introduced to Malawi within the month of March.

The COVID-19 Urban Cash Intervention (CUCI) has officially commenced in geographically targeted hotspots in Malawi’s four main cities (Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba) with 63,624 beneficiaries receiving the transfers out of planned 199,413. The households are currently receiving transfers for 2 months (January and February 2021) and the remaining 135,789 households will receive support in the coming weeks.

UNICEF has supported the Department of HIV and Viral Hepatitis with technical review of the guidelines for HIV service delivery in the context of COVID-19. The guidelines are an essential HIV service continuity as they provide direction on how to handle different aspects of HIV service delivery in the context of COVID-19 with the aim of minimising disruptions.