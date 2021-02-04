UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 15-31 January 2021

Situation in numbers as of 31 January 2021

23,963 confirmed cases

8,615 recoveries

134 cases that cannot not traced

76 outcomes under investigation 702 deaths

144,185 tested samples

14,436 active cases

Source: 2021/01/31, Daily info update,

Republic of Malawi, Ministry of Health

Situation Overview

Since late December 2020, Malawi has experienced a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases with critical hospital admissions jumping from zero in early December to 245 at the end of January 2021. As of 31 January 2021, 144,185 tests had been conducted out of which 23,963 tested positive. Of the positive cases, 17,586 (73 per cent) were recorded in January 2021 alone. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 702 deaths have been reported (CFR=2.9) of which 514 (73 per cent) occurred in January 2021.

Further analysis of available data indicates that 22,010 (92 per cent) of the reported cases are locally transmitted. A total of 8,615 cases (35 per cent) have now recovered and 134 have been cannot be traced. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,436 across all the 28 districts.

During the second wave of the pandemic cases are multiplying much faster across the population and the case fatality rate is also very high. Since the beginning of the year 2021, Malawi has reported cases in hundreds and deaths in double digits which is much higher compared to what happened in the first wave. See the distribution below: