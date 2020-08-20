UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report, 13 - 19 August 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF through the Clinton Health Access Initiative supported orientation of 321 health workers on contact tracing, sample collection and follow up of arrivals from other countries or passengers transferred to their districts from other districts as part of continued support to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

• UNICEF has enabled 100 callers to access basic psychosocial support during the reporting period out of which 40 calls were directly related to COVID-19.

• UNICEF supported breastfeeding awareness campaigns in the context of COVID-19 through mobile vans in Chikwawa district reaching a total of 4,211 care givers and 1,953 pregnant women.

This brings the total number of people reached with key nutrition preventive messages on COVID-19 with UNICEF support to about 3 million people in18 of the 28 districts in the country