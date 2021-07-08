UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 1 - 30 June 2021

Situation in numbers as of 30 June 2021

36,126 confirmed cases

33,129 recoveries

62 cases hospitalized

1,196 deaths

268,117 tested samples

1,529 active cases

Highlights

• During this reporting Malawi has experienced a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Blantyre and Lilongwe cities are contributing the bulk of the cases with a monthly average of 158 new cases per day- up from 50 cases in the previous month.

• Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the government has confirmed that the country is in a ‘third wave’ and has activated the country’s COVID-19 Level 3 control measures effective 9 July 2021.

• COVID-19 vaccination ended on 26 June 2021 when the country ran out of vaccine doses. The stocks ran out just as vaccine uptake started to improve, a trend which was observed since commencement of second dose simultaneously with administration of the first dose.

• As of 30 June, 385,242 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 43,165 got the second dose. UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Health to fast track and secure regulatory approval for 192,000 doses of vaccines from French Donations. The consignment is expected to arrive in the third week of July 2021.

• UNICEF has trained 150 youth volunteers (90 male, 60 female) to combat misinformation about COVID19 and vaccines and reassure the public by raising awareness on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. This is to mobilise community influencers including faith leaders and youth organisations to track and respond to misinformation around COVID 19 vaccines