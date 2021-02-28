UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 1-17 February 2021

Situation in numbers as of 14 February 2021

29,035 confirmed cases

13,607 recoveries

171 admitted in health facilities

952 deaths

171,195 tested samples

14,266 active cases

Source: 2021/02/14, Daily info update, Republic of Malawi, Ministry of Health

Highlights

The State President in his state of the nation address on COVID-19 on 14 February announced that the African Union has allocated Malawi 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca. The MoH is planning to start vaccinating front line health workers in the next two weeks upon arrival of the vaccines. The countrywide vaccination campaign is expected to commence in the month of March.

UNICEF is providing support in the establishment of Grievance and Redress Mechanisms (GRM) as part of its support in enhancing of accountability and handling of complaints during the COVID-19 response. After the COVID-19 response, the Call Centre is expected to expand its functionalities and become a permanent feature of Malawi´s national social protection system.

Under a UNICEF supported initiative called “Chiefs’ wives initiative”, Malawi police Services has oriented 800 chiefs’ wives and female chiefs on child protection issues and related laws. Each of them will be responsible for reaching out to 300 girls in her area of jurisdiction through awareness-raising meetings. This will help to raise awareness about prevention and responding to violence against children, including child marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Situation Overview

As of 14 January 2021, Malawi has conducted 171,195 tests out of which 29,035 turned out positive for COVID-19. Of the positive cases, 22,253 (77 per cent) have been recorded in 2021 alone. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 952 deaths have been reported (CFR=3.3) of which 764 (80.2 per cent) occurred in 2021.

Out of the total cases, 93 percent are locally transmitted. A total of 13,607 cases (47 per cent) have now recovered while 76 cases are under investigation. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,266 across all the 28 districts.

In the last one week, Malawi has started to experience reduction in the number of confirmed cases. The positivity rate reduced from 32% to 16% with evidence of flattening the curve. Increased awareness on COVID-19 prevention measures among the population as well as improved surveillance at the community level have contributed to the reduction. See the distribution below:

On the 9th February 2020, Malawi through Ministry of health with support from WHO and UNICEF successfully submitted the National Vaccine Deployment Plan and Cold Chain Equipment request. The two documents are undergoing the regional reviews for approval and subsequently the vaccine is planned to be introduced to Malawi in the month of March. The State President in his state of the nation address on COVID-19 on 14 February announced that the African Union has allocated Malawi 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca. The MoH is planning to start vaccinating front line health workers in the next two weeks upon arrival of the vaccines.