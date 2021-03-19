UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 1-15 March 2021

Highlights

The COVID 19 vaccine was launched in Malawi on 11 March 2021 in Zomba and Mzuzu districts concurrently, presided over by the State President and Vice President respectively. As of 15 March, 890 health workers and other frontline workers have been vaccinated. So far, no Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported.

Despite the reduction in number of new cases observed in Malawi over the past few weeks, the state of national disaster which was declared on 12 January 2021 is still in place as the Government is mindful to prevent a third wave which is possible if the preventive measures are not observed.

Learning in public schools resumed on 9 March 2021 after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education and Teachers Union of Malawi was signed to end an industrial action by teachers. The industrial action started on Monday 22 February; the day schools were supposed to reopen after five weeks of school closure due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country since early January 2021.