UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report: 01-13 January 2021

Situation in numbers as of 13 January 2021

9,991 confirmed cases

5,852 recoveries

134 Cases lost to follow up

76 Cases still under investigation

275 deaths

97,424 tested samples

3,642 active cases

Highlights

• During the reporting period, the country has experienced a second wave with drastically increased infections. In response the President has declared a state of disaster and UNICEF has stepped up its efforts in public health response with continuity of health, education, WASH, nutrition and protection services.

• UNICEF is supporting the revision of the national response plan in light of the COVID-19 second wave.

• Covid-19 Test Kits Chlorhexidine, Mobile Kits and other supplies valued at USD 629,000, procured by UNICEF on behalf of MOH for the COVID-19 response have arrived in the country. These supplies are pending allocation and distribution to COVID-19 centres.

• UNICEF stepped up efforts in supporting surveillance at all Points of Entry (POEs) including working with government to review the returnee strategy.

• Vaccine deployment plan is well under way with support from WHO, UNICEF and partners. Plans to provide 20% of population (Health Workers, Social workers, over 60 years of age and people with Co morbidities), tentatively to start in April 2021.