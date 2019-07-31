31 Jul 2019

UNICEF and WFP Collaboration in Emergency Nutrition Response: Accelerating Results for Children in Malawi

Report
from World Food Programme, UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.26 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The series of emergencies faced by Malawi from 2015 until 2017 overwhelmed the capacity of the country to respond adequately to protect lives, recover and sustain livelihoods as vulnerable children and women were displaced by the floods and required food and nutrition assistance for most parts of the year. This situation warranted a well-coordinated emergency response that involved many players including the government of Malawi, Donors, United Nations agencies, national and international humanitarian organisations and the community who needed to be assisted.

Guided by the Global framework of cooperation, UNICEF and WFP fostered sound cooperation at the ground, in conjunction with some of the major UN agencies involved in humanitarian work across various spheres to collaborate in responding to the emergencies according to their mandates. The global memoranda of understanding and the policies and technical guidelines is fully endorsed by the Malawi government.

To this end, UNICEF and WFP jointly collaborated with other stakeholders in:

• Coordinating the nutrition emergency at national level as guided by their mandates;

• Leading and co-lead respective clusters (with WFP co leading the Food Security cluster and UNICEF co-leading the nutrition cluster);

• Mobilising resources and financially supporting the implementation of the nutrition emergency response;

• Providing technical leadership and guidance in updating relevant protocols and guidelines;

• Advocating for support to the emergency and generally strengthened the response and managed to save lives.

• Facilitating both food security and nutrition assessments

• Joint information sharing through the monthly food security and nutrition clusters bulletin

This report provides a joint reflection on several lessons learnt during the response cycles from 2015-2017, but also opportunities, recommendations and mitigating measures for now and the future.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.