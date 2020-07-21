UNFPA Malawi 2019 Annual Report

OUR KEY RESULTS IN 2019

• 31 percent increase to 2,057,656 couple years of protection. • 11 percent increase in the 15-19 year age group using family planning in 2019 in the six focus districts. • 98 percent of service delivery points are now able to manage their supplies and inventory efficiently employing a new logistics management information system. • A total 1,751,300 adolescents and youth aged between 10-24 utilized integrated sexual and reproductive health services. • 75 national and district level networks for the participation of young people in policy dialogue and programming are now operating. • 300 frontline emergency workers trained on gender based violence. • 265,000 young people, 60 percent of which are girls, accessed a youth friendly health service. • 563,995 young people reached with social behaviour change and communication and comprehensive sexuality education. • Full and preliminary results of the population and housing census are published in record time. • A future strategy is in place to strengthen policymakers use of population data and increase data literacy in communities. • 50,200 vulnerable people were reached with crucial dignity kits and lifesaving reproductive health support during the floods caused by cyclone Idai.

FOREWORD

As we publish our annual report for 2019 it is impossible not to mention the outbreak of Covid-19 across the world and the threat the virus poses to the way we live. The virus will leave a lasting impact on the world. Whilst we shall have to learn to live with the ‘new normal’ it is, however, also important not to lose focus of the many urgent challenges women and girls are confronted with in Malawi.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development UNFPA and partners hosted a major global summit in Nairobi in 2019. In Cairo 25 years ago a ground breaking programme of action was agreed that aimed to empower women and girls. It was remarkable to witness nations, including Malawi, renewing their commitment to tackling, and indeed accelerating an agenda to meet targets, to some of the major issues of our lifetimes.

At the conference Malawi made strong, timebound commitments in a wide range of areas that will benefit women and girls including universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights; financing the programme of action agreed in Cairo, eradicating child marriage and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices. These government commitments will shape the priorities of UNFPA during the current country programme.

As the first year of our new country programme our achievements across sexual and reproductive health and rights, women and girl empowerment and population data are demonstrating strong outcomes and results.

There is an 11 percent increase in the 15-19 year age group using family planning in 2019 in the six focus districts. These youth friendly hubs located at healthcare centres are continuing to attract higher numbers of adolescent girls and boys that lack knowledge and skills to manage their bodies and lives.

We were also able to respond to the flooding disaster that hit many parts of Malawi in 2019 in the wake of cyclone Idai. Our teams quickly responded to needs of communities left vulnerable and homeless.

Women and adolescent girls accessed dignity kits to help manage their sexual and reproductive health and rights, and maintain hygiene standards. Midwives received the materials they need to make safe births in situations of disaster, protecting lives and delivering healthy babies and mothers.

A total of 2,057,656 couple years of protection was reached in 2019 that is a 31 percent increase supported by wider availability of modern family planning methods. Our comprehensive sexuality education is also reaching out to record numbers of women and girls with over half a million girls participating in our programmes in 2019. It is empowering women and girls to make decisions about their lives that will lead to an increase in demographic dividends in the medium and long term.

The results of the first digitalized population and housing census were also released in 2019 in record time. The success of the census is acting as a catalyst for investment in the wider data and evidence-based decision making environment, which I am delighted to report UNFPA Malawi is at the forefront of, together with its partners.

In 2020 UNFPA Malawi will continue to build on its successes, and consolidate our results so far in our core areas of engagement. In light of Covid-19 we will also build our emergency response systems to ensure women and girls continue to have access to sexual and reproductive health and rights even in the face of a global pandemic that has disrupted countries across the globe. We are committed to defending our achievements and ensuring vulnerable women and girls access these basic rights.