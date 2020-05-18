UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 9 (Updated on 15 May 2020)

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Malawi in a declared State of Disaster

❖ Injunction against 21-day lockdown still stands pending review Supreme Court

❖ Prevention and response measures are being implemented

❖ Government, UN, NGO and Partner coordination structures in place

❖ COVID 19 National Information Dashboard run by Ministry of Health

2. COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

❖ The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, co-chaired by Dr. John Phuka from the University of Malawi (College of Medicine) and the Minister of Finance,

Economic Planning and Development met this week.

❖ A UN Task Force on COVID-19 is directing the UN response, with WHO as the technical lead and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) ensuring coordination and coherence.

❖ The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and Clusters are holding weekly meetings to ensure better coordination and track progress in the COVID-19 response.

❖ The HCT has tasked the Inter-Cluster Coordination team to explore better ways of strengthening coordination structures at the district level.

❖ The Government through the National Preparedness and Relief Committee has tasked the Inter-Cluster Coordination team to incorporate Agriculture; Nutrition; and Shelter and Management clusters into the revised National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan and recommended that the Economic Empowerment cluster be embedded into the Labour Force and Participation cluster.

❖ The Emergency Appeal to support UN and NGO contributions towards the national COVID-19 response, launched on 4 May, has been revised upwards to US$140 million from US$139.2 million.

❖ A letter requesting that access to the humanitarian corridor remains open was sent by the UN Secretary-General to His Excellency President Mutharika. The Government gazetted guidelines on universal humanitarian access in the event of lockdown which mandates Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events (MoDMAPE) and District Council authorities to issue clearances free of charge to those individuals and organizations providing essential services.

❖ A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard providing information on all actors responding to the COVID-19 response is available and supported by the RCO and MoDMAPE