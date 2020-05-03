UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 7 (Updated on 1 May 2020)

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Malawi in a declared State of Disaster

❖ Prevention and response measures are being implemented

❖ Court has sustained the injunction against 21-day lockdown

❖ Government, UN, NGO and Partner coordination structures in place

❖ COVID 19 National Information Dashboard set up by Ministry of Health

2. COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

2.1 COORDINATION

❖ On 28 April, the President restructured the former Cabinet Committee on COVID- 19 into a Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 co-chaired by a Minister and a Public Health Professor, reporting directly to the President. It was announced that the Taskforce will include professionals from public and private sectors, professors and doctors from the University of Malawi, the Christian Health Association, the leader of the Opposition, the Chairperson of the Public Affairs Committee, a senior chief and CSOs.

❖ A UN Task Force on COVID-19 is directing the UN response, with WHO as the technical lead and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) ensuring coordination and coherence.

❖ The Humanitarian Country Team is about to launch an Emergency Appeal to seek US$139 million for 25 UN agencies and NGOs to support the Government’s urgent preparedness and response efforts from May to October 2020, targeting over 6 million people.

o In addition to strengthening the public health response to COVID-19, the appeal also focuses on continuing life-saving primary health care, including sexual and reproductive health services and access to medical services for GBV survivors; education; food security and livelihoods support; nutrition services; WASH and support to social protection, safety net programmes. [add link]

❖ A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard providing information on all actors responding to the COVID-19 response is available and supported by the RCO.