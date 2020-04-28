Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 6 (Updated on 23 April 2020)
1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ Malawi in a declared State of Disaster
❖ Prevention and response measures are being implemented
❖ Court to decide on injunction against 21-day lockdown on 29 April
❖ Government, UN, NGO and Partner coordination structures in place
❖ COVID 19 National Information Dashboard set up by Ministry of Health
4.1 Malawi Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coordination
• A National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, budgeted at $213 million (K157 billion), is being implemented.
o It aims to prevent, detect and respond to any COVID-19 outbreak in Malawi;
o It has four pillars: Emergency Preparedness and Capacity-Building; Spread Prevention and Control; Response; and Early Recovery;
o It is built around nine clusters comprising members from government, UN, NGOs/other humanitarian actors;
o UN entities, Development Partners, NGOs and other stakeholders are providing technical and financial support
• On 14th April, Malawi Government declared a 21-day lockdown from 18 April to 9 May 2020. However, the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) obtained a seven-day court injunction stopping the lockdown. The injunction is still in force until the court decides on the matter on 29 April 2020.