UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 6 (Updated on 23 April 2020)

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Malawi in a declared State of Disaster

❖ Prevention and response measures are being implemented

❖ Court to decide on injunction against 21-day lockdown on 29 April

❖ Government, UN, NGO and Partner coordination structures in place

❖ COVID 19 National Information Dashboard set up by Ministry of Health

4.1 Malawi Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coordination

• A National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, budgeted at $213 million (K157 billion), is being implemented.

o It aims to prevent, detect and respond to any COVID-19 outbreak in Malawi;

o It has four pillars: Emergency Preparedness and Capacity-Building; Spread Prevention and Control; Response; and Early Recovery;

o It is built around nine clusters comprising members from government, UN, NGOs/other humanitarian actors;

o UN entities, Development Partners, NGOs and other stakeholders are providing technical and financial support

• On 14th April, Malawi Government declared a 21-day lockdown from 18 April to 9 May 2020. However, the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) obtained a seven-day court injunction stopping the lockdown. The injunction is still in force until the court decides on the matter on 29 April 2020.