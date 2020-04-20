UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 5

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Malawi is in a declared State of Disaster

❖ Court stops 21-day national lockdown (18 April to 9 May) for 7 days

❖ Prevention and response measures are being implemented

❖ Government, UN and Partner coordination structures in place

❖ COVID 19 National Information Dashboard set up by Ministry of Health

4. MALAWI GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

4.1 Malawi Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coordination

• A National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, budgeted at $213 million (K157 billion), is being implemented.

o It aims to prevent, detect and respond to any COVID-19 outbreak in Malawi;

o It has four pillars: Emergency Preparedness and Capacity-Building; Spread Prevention and Control; Response; and Early Recovery;

o It is built around nine clusters comprising members from government, UN, NGOs/other humanitarian actors;

o UN entities, Development Partners, NGOs and other stakeholders are providing technical and financial support

• On 15th April, World Bank approved $37 million support for COVID-19 response in Malawi

o $7 million is in immediate funding to support Malawi’s response under a new Malawi COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project;

o This will provide funding towards detection, surveillance, response and system strengthening activities;

o $30 million is available from the Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) to strengthen the country’s response;

o This will support economic policy initiatives and smooth out macro-economic shocks on Government’s finances; • On 14th April, Malawi Government declared a 21-day lockdown from Saturday 18 April midnight to 9 May 2020 midnight;

o Statements on the lockdown by President Arthur Peter Mutharika and Minister of Health.