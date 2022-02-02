UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 49 (at 2nd February 2022)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ COVID-19 cases have dropped in the last three weeks

❖ More container labs being constructed at border entry points for health authorities

❖ 1,882,770 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Malawi.

❖ 138,360 households in 4 main cities received 3 months of cash support.

❖ Over 300,000 beneficiaries reached with messages on maternal nutrition, infant and young child nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation and COVID-19.

❖ COVID-19 interventions in flood-affected districts have scaled down as the focus is on the emergency response to the floods caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm ANA.