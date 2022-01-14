Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 48 (at 14th January 2022)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ Over the past week, an average of 400 new cases per day registered
❖ Malawi COVID-19 Socio-Economic Recovery Plan 2021-2023 launched
❖ More container labs being constructed at border entry points for health authorities
❖ 1,855,128 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Malawi.
❖ Currently, Malawi has about 700,000 and 400,000 doses of J&J and Pfizer vaccines
❖ 1.15 million people reached with social behaviour change messages on nutrition
❖ Vaccine Express campaign being conducted in all districts of Malawi
❖ Over 12,700 children and 420 parents reached with psychosocial support service