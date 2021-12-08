UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 47 (at 08th December 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

New COVID-19 variant, Omicron, not yet confirmed in Malawi.

A slight increase to at least 10 new COVID-19 cases per day since Dec 1.

More container labs being constructed at border entry points for health authorities.

1,501,147 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Malawi.

97 vaccination outreach and community mobilization campaigns done.

100 oxygen concentrators for managing critical COVID-19 cases are in the pipeline.

1.15 million people reached with social behaviour change messages on nutrition.