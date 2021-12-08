Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 47 (at 08th December 2021)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
New COVID-19 variant, Omicron, not yet confirmed in Malawi.
A slight increase to at least 10 new COVID-19 cases per day since Dec 1.
More container labs being constructed at border entry points for health authorities.
1,501,147 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across Malawi.
97 vaccination outreach and community mobilization campaigns done.
100 oxygen concentrators for managing critical COVID-19 cases are in the pipeline.
1.15 million people reached with social behaviour change messages on nutrition.
Over 1,000 families affected by stormy rains in Salima have received relief support.