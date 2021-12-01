Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 46 (at 30th November 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • New COVID-19 variant, Omicron, not yet confirmed in Malawi.
  • Revised preventive measures and requirements for entry into Malawi announced.
  • 2,611,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses received via COVAX Facility.
  • 1,414,261 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Malawi.
  • Outreach clinics increasing COVID-19 vaccine uptake.
  • Over 2,100,000 people reached with messages.
  • Oxygen refills distributed to district hospitals.
  • Over 500,000 children received daily hot breakfast before class.

