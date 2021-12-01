Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 46 (at 30th November 2021)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
- New COVID-19 variant, Omicron, not yet confirmed in Malawi.
- Revised preventive measures and requirements for entry into Malawi announced.
- 2,611,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses received via COVAX Facility.
- 1,414,261 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Malawi.
- Outreach clinics increasing COVID-19 vaccine uptake.
- Over 2,100,000 people reached with messages.
- Oxygen refills distributed to district hospitals.
- Over 500,000 children received daily hot breakfast before class.