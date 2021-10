UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 45 (at 14th October 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

❖ 1,128,402 vaccine doses administered.

❖ 1,575,840 vaccine doses received via COVAX.

❖ Outreach clinics increasing COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

❖ Container labs being constructed at border entry points.

❖ COVID-19 preventive measures revised from Level 2 to 1.

❖ Entry into Malawi is now open to all countries, as long as travellers produce a negative PCR-based COVID test Certificate that is no older than 72 hours.

❖ 322 Health Care Workers reached on awareness to raise COVID vaccine demand.