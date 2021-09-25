Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 44 (at 24th September 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • Over 1 million vaccine doses administered.

  • 75% of population reached with vaccine messages.

  • Outreach clinics increasing COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

  • 1,249,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses received via COVAX facility.

  • Additional 326,400 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arriving on Sept 25.

  • Less than 500 of 25,000 targeted refugees (1.84%) have been fully vaccinated.

  • 1,200 oxygen cylinders dispatched to 15 districts to improve case management.

  • 93% of 3,029 children were admitted with severe acute malnutrition recovered.

  • Resumption of in-school school meals cleared by Ministry of Education.

