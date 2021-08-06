UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 43 (at 6th August 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 vaccine uptake is increasing. Out of 622,218 doses administered by Malawi since March, over 190,000 have been administered in the last two weeks following the arrival of 192,000 AstraZeneca doses on 24th July via COVAX.

Malawi plans to vaccinate 20% of its population (3.8 million) with COVAX support in the initial vaccination phase, of which over 463,000 people have already received at least the first dose, including with doses (152,000) received outside COVAX.

301,800 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine are expected to be delivered in Malawi on August 7 from COVAX.

A revised National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Strategy and Plan for July 2020 – June 2021 has been published by Malawi Government.