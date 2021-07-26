Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 42 (at 26th July 2021)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
Malawi has resumed COVID-19 vaccinations across the country following the arrival of 192,000 AstraZeneca doses on 24th July provided by France via COVAX.
Malawi Government activated COVID-19 Level 3 control measures
COVID-19 National Health Response Plan reviewed and updated
Distribution of take-home rations for 600,000 learners completed
Refugees and asylum-seekers provided with 20,000 face masks
About 137,800 individuals in cities receiving cash transfers