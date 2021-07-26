Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 42 (at 26th July 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • Malawi has resumed COVID-19 vaccinations across the country following the arrival of 192,000 AstraZeneca doses on 24th July provided by France via COVAX.

  • Malawi Government activated COVID-19 Level 3 control measures

  • COVID-19 National Health Response Plan reviewed and updated

  • Distribution of take-home rations for 600,000 learners completed

  • Refugees and asylum-seekers provided with 20,000 face masks

  • About 137,800 individuals in cities receiving cash transfers

