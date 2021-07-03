Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 41 (at 2 July 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • More than 385,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccines against a population of about 10.2 million people aged 18 and above, representing (3.8%).

  • Malawi has paused COVID-19 vaccinations due to shortage of vaccines.

  • World Bank approved $30 million for COVID-19 vaccines in Malawi.

  • Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with new cases registered in June (1,788) being more than seven times the new cases registered in May 2021 (248).

  • 9,400 testing kits distributed to all central and district hospitals to boost testing.

  • Online system to authenticate travellers’ COVID-19 certificates rolled out in Malawi.

  • $491,000 worth of surgical masks dispatched to Malawi

