UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 41 (at 2 July 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

More than 385,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccines against a population of about 10.2 million people aged 18 and above, representing (3.8%).

Malawi has paused COVID-19 vaccinations due to shortage of vaccines.

World Bank approved $30 million for COVID-19 vaccines in Malawi.

Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with new cases registered in June (1,788) being more than seven times the new cases registered in May 2021 (248).

9,400 testing kits distributed to all central and district hospitals to boost testing.

Online system to authenticate travellers’ COVID-19 certificates rolled out in Malawi.