UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 40 (at 11 May 2021 )

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ 320,300 people vaccinated against COVID-19.

❖ 510,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received in Malawi.

❖ 650 portable chalkboards provided to benefit 26,000 primary learners.

❖ 2 million people reached with COVID-19 protection and gender messages.

❖ 293,000 leaflets with COVID-19 prevention messages distributed in 6 districts.

❖ 57,222 households in 3 districts supported with cash amounting to MK1.3 billion.

❖ Court stopped govt order for all refugees and asylum seekers outside Dzaleka Refugee Camp to return to the camp by 28 April, pending judicial review.

❖ UN/UNHCR is part of the Task Force in charge of reviewing the refugee situation under the leadership of the Minister of Homeland Security, and has raised the opportunity to implement the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF)