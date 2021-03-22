UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 38 (at 22 March 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

❖ 24,550 people vaccinated as of 21 March since launch of COVID-19 vaccinations on 11 March, targeting frontline workers and those most-at-risk.

❖ 822 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last two weeks (6-19 March) compared to 2,009 new cases in previous two weeks, showing 59% decrease.

❖ 8 in every 100 suspected cases tested positive in past two weeks (6-19 March).

❖ Learning in public schools resumed on 9 March after teachers’ industrial action.

❖ Grievance and redress call-centre now operational, handling 67 enquiries so far.

❖ Over 40 Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) have been installed during the response.