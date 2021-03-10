UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 37 (at 10 March 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

COVAX delivered first 360,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Malawi on 5 March.

360,000 syringes and 3,625 safety boxes for safe disposal of syringes received from COVAX on 26 February to support vaccinations.

2.1 million syringes and 21,600 safety boxes arriving mid-March.

Malawi will vaccinate 3.8 million people (20% of population) under COVAX Facility.

COVID-19 Urban Cash Intervention has started in cities with 63,624 beneficiaries receiving the transfers out of planned 199,413 so far.

Schools reopened on 22 Feb, 5 weeks after they were closed due to surge in cases.

Over 2 million people reached with tailored messages through several channels.

172 oxygen concentrators were procured and distributed to all 28 districts.

US$40,000 worth of PPE supplies for health workers at treatment centres were bought.