Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 36 (at 29 January 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • Malawi declared a state of national disaster on 12 January, 2021.

  • In the past seven days, Malawi has conducted over 17,000 tests which is an average of 2,500 tests per day.

  • Four field hospitals established to ease congestion in treatment units.

  • All land borders have been closed and public gatherings of over 100 people have been reduced to 50 people.

  • Airports will remain open as government says it is easier to track people arriving through the airports.

  • Schools, being crucial for child development, are exempt from the restrictions.

  • 52,016 households have been supported with Lean Season Response Cash Distribution in three districts.

