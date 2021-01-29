UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 36 (at 29 January 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

Malawi declared a state of national disaster on 12 January, 2021.

In the past seven days, Malawi has conducted over 17,000 tests which is an average of 2,500 tests per day.

Four field hospitals established to ease congestion in treatment units.

All land borders have been closed and public gatherings of over 100 people have been reduced to 50 people.

Airports will remain open as government says it is easier to track people arriving through the airports.

Schools, being crucial for child development, are exempt from the restrictions.