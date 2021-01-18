UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 35 (at 18 January 2021)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ Malawi declared a state of national disaster on 12 January, 2021.

❖ Assistance for oxygen supply to support case management being provided.

❖ Two Cabinet ministers died during the reporting week due to COVID-19.

❖ Public gatherings have been restricted to no more than 50 people.

❖ Schools closed for 3 weeks, with boarding students asked to remain on campus.

❖ 54,484 households are being supported with Lean Season Response cash distributions.

❖ 1,250,000 people reached with COVID-19 messages through local channels.

❖ Distributions of take-home school meal rations to be completed by this week.