Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 35 (at 18 January 2021)
Attachments
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ Malawi declared a state of national disaster on 12 January, 2021.
❖ Assistance for oxygen supply to support case management being provided.
❖ Two Cabinet ministers died during the reporting week due to COVID-19.
❖ Public gatherings have been restricted to no more than 50 people.
❖ Schools closed for 3 weeks, with boarding students asked to remain on campus.
❖ 54,484 households are being supported with Lean Season Response cash distributions.
❖ 1,250,000 people reached with COVID-19 messages through local channels.
❖ Distributions of take-home school meal rations to be completed by this week.