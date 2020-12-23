Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 33 (at 23 December 2020)
Attachments
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
- COVID-19 active cases have risen from 40 to 210 in last two weeks, largely imported.
- All land borders have been closed and public gatherings of over 100 people have been banned for the next 14 days to control Covid-19 spread.
- Airports will remain open as govt says it is easier to track people arriving through the airports.
- Schools, being crucial for child development, are exempted from the restrictions.
- There are fears that Malawi could be hit by a new strain of the novel coronavirus.
- Lean Season Response cash distributions started in Zomba
- 2,310,892 people reached with COVID-19 messages
- Chileka Airport screening area has been finalized
- Distributions of the take-home support for school meals for the remainder of 2020 to be completed by this week