UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 32 (at 4 December 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ 1.2 million cloth masks being given to communities and children in 22 districts

❖ 3,500 Braille materials for use by 14,600 children with disabilities distributed in 34 schools and learning centres

❖ Cash distribution done in 7 districts to help address COVID-19 economic impact

❖ Distribution of next round of take-home support for school meals started

❖ Commodity tracking system for higher efficiency and accountability deployed

❖ School monitoring shows 78% of primary school children returned to school

❖ Implementation of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) is ongoing

❖ Awareness interventions on gender and protection issues have continued