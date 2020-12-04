Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 32 (at 4 December 2020)
Attachments
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ 1.2 million cloth masks being given to communities and children in 22 districts
❖ 3,500 Braille materials for use by 14,600 children with disabilities distributed in 34 schools and learning centres
❖ Cash distribution done in 7 districts to help address COVID-19 economic impact
❖ Distribution of next round of take-home support for school meals started
❖ Commodity tracking system for higher efficiency and accountability deployed
❖ School monitoring shows 78% of primary school children returned to school
❖ Implementation of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) is ongoing
❖ Awareness interventions on gender and protection issues have continued