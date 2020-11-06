Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 31 (at 06 November 2020)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ An oxygen plant to generate 1.15 million litres of oxygen per day installed at Kamuzu Central Hospital to support COVID-19 case management.
❖ 4,958 Malawian returnees from South Africa supported with PPEs, hygiene materials, food and psychological first aid
❖ Over 50,000 people reached with RCCE activities and social media messages
❖ Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) round 12 found maize grain and pulses price continue to slowly increase as market demand increases
❖ Health Surveillance Assistants oriented on managing Community Case Management Village Clinics