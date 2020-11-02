Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 30 (at 23 October 2020)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
- Chileka International Airport authorities supported to set up Mobile Support Units for receiving and screening passengers
- 5 clinical infra-red handheld thermometers provided to MoH Epidemiology Unit for screening returnees at Mwanza border
- 25,785 people reached with COVID-19 educational messaging, including 257 persons living with disabilities
- Procurement of more than $8 million of supplies was supported by UNICEF on behalf of World Bank, Health Sector Joint Fund (HSJF) and GAVI
- 750 children living or working on the streets in four districts provided with psychosocial and material support since the beginning of the response
- 19,900 people reached with community-based mental health and psychosocial support in six districts by District Social Welfare Offices
- The Minimum Expenditure Basket and Market Monitoring Round 11 found increases in food prices in all four regions