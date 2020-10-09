Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 29 (at 9 October 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • A rapid assessment showed that 13,000 cases of child marriage and 40,000 cases of teen pregnancies have been registered since the onset of COVID-19

  • 6,521persons screened at points of entry this week

  • 100m3 of PPEs distributed to MoH by the Logistics cluster

  • 132 toilets installed at emergency treatment units, border posts and health centres

  • 10 plastic water tanks were distributed to schools in two districts to ensure safe water for drinking and hand washing

  • 105 programme officers trained on Prevention of Sexual Abuse and Exploitation

  • The Minimum Expenditure Basket round 10 shows maize grain prices continue to trend below 2019 levels but above the five-year average

  • 55% of learners indicate that they will return to school once it reopens

  • 280,000 people were reached through the back to school campaign

  • $300,000 has been approved by FAO to support safeguarding the fish food source curing COVID-19, amidst the outbreak of the Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome

