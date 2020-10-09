UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 29 (at 9 October 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

A rapid assessment showed that 13,000 cases of child marriage and 40,000 cases of teen pregnancies have been registered since the onset of COVID-19

6,521persons screened at points of entry this week

100m3 of PPEs distributed to MoH by the Logistics cluster

132 toilets installed at emergency treatment units, border posts and health centres

10 plastic water tanks were distributed to schools in two districts to ensure safe water for drinking and hand washing

105 programme officers trained on Prevention of Sexual Abuse and Exploitation

The Minimum Expenditure Basket round 10 shows maize grain prices continue to trend below 2019 levels but above the five-year average

55% of learners indicate that they will return to school once it reopens

280,000 people were reached through the back to school campaign