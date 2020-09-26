UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan

New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements

77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week

Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices