Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan

  • New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements

  • 77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week

  • Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices

  • 52 out of 321 child marriages were terminated by the District Social Welfare office of Kasungu

-* Ministry of Health is developing a community case definition to use in schools to identify COVID-19 suspected cases among learners

  • 53% of households surveyed in the 9th Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System are relying on food purchases as the main source of food

