Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 26 (Updated on 11 September 2020)
Attachments
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
- Schools throughout the country reopened on Monday 7 September 2020 for Standard 8 learners, Form 4 learners and all final year students at college
- DoDMA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are reviewing the guidelines for safe reopening of sporting and recreation activities
- Cumulatively, 6,130 returnees have been assisted with reception services at borders and airports but challenges remain due to lack of data and high cost
- 480 health workers in total have contracted COVID-19, resulting in three deaths
- 92% of Logistics Cluster needs remain unfunded
- Mobile storage units at the Kamuzu International Airport were upgraded to support the reopening of commercial flights
- The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report for the 2020/2021 Lean Season identifies 2.62 million people to be food insecure