Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 25 (Updated on 04 September 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Presidential Task Force met with Traditional Authority leaders to discuss enforcement of gazetted guidelines

  • HCT established a task team to recommend action on coordination challenges

  • 11,124 persons screened at points of entry in Mwanza and Dedza Districts;

  • 1000 girls and child marriage survivors received bicycles to strengthen safe spaces

  • ECAM report highlights significant current and future job losses due to the pandemic

  • A phased re-opening of schools to start next week; education cluster reports inadequate funding to facilitate safe school reopening

  • 184 farmers trained in adapting farming to the COVID-19 crisis

  • 77% of the agriculture cluster requirements remain unfunded

Related Content