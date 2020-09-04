Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 25 (Updated on 04 September 2020)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
The Presidential Task Force met with Traditional Authority leaders to discuss enforcement of gazetted guidelines
HCT established a task team to recommend action on coordination challenges
11,124 persons screened at points of entry in Mwanza and Dedza Districts;
1000 girls and child marriage survivors received bicycles to strengthen safe spaces
ECAM report highlights significant current and future job losses due to the pandemic
A phased re-opening of schools to start next week; education cluster reports inadequate funding to facilitate safe school reopening
184 farmers trained in adapting farming to the COVID-19 crisis
77% of the agriculture cluster requirements remain unfunded