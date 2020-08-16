UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 22 (Updated on 14 August 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ New COVID-19 guidelines gazetted on 7 August

❖ 4,818,599 people reached with COVID-19 messages this week

❖ 3,215 travellers screened at points of entry

❖ 225 MoH support staff oriented on screening, triage, prevention and control

❖ Labs are running out of GeneXpert cartilages

❖ Urgent support needed to install over 40 tents for storage, screening and isolation

❖ 20% of surveyed households reported using emergency livelihood coping strategies over the past month, an increase of 16%