Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 22 (Updated on 14 August 2020)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
❖ New COVID-19 guidelines gazetted on 7 August
❖ 4,818,599 people reached with COVID-19 messages this week
❖ 3,215 travellers screened at points of entry
❖ 225 MoH support staff oriented on screening, triage, prevention and control
❖ Labs are running out of GeneXpert cartilages
❖ Urgent support needed to install over 40 tents for storage, screening and isolation
❖ 20% of surveyed households reported using emergency livelihood coping strategies over the past month, an increase of 16%