Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 21 (Updated on 07 August 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • 43 laboratories are now operational across the country

  • 3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required

  • 6 districts were supported to rehabilitate community victim support unit structures

  • 559,018 learners received food and cash for school meal take-home rations

  • Rural communities in10 districts were supported with COVID-19 agricultural advice

  • Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context

COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

COORDINATION

  • The Emergency Appeal has attracted funding to cover 70% of needs, but more funds are required for the remaining 30%.

  • A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard on the COVID-19 response and a financial tracking tool for the emergency appeal are available as resource tools

  • Information relating to COVID-19 resource mobilization, allocation, programmatic implementation (RM and 5Ws) was collected from different Clusters and updated.

