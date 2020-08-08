Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 21 (Updated on 07 August 2020)
Attachments
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
43 laboratories are now operational across the country
3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required
6 districts were supported to rehabilitate community victim support unit structures
559,018 learners received food and cash for school meal take-home rations
Rural communities in10 districts were supported with COVID-19 agricultural advice
Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context
COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE
COORDINATION
The Emergency Appeal has attracted funding to cover 70% of needs, but more funds are required for the remaining 30%.
A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard on the COVID-19 response and a financial tracking tool for the emergency appeal are available as resource tools
Information relating to COVID-19 resource mobilization, allocation, programmatic implementation (RM and 5Ws) was collected from different Clusters and updated.