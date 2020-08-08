UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 21 (Updated on 07 August 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context

3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required

43 laboratories are now operational across the country

COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

COORDINATION

The Emergency Appeal has attracted funding to cover 70% of needs, but more funds are required for the remaining 30%.

A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard on the COVID-19 response and a financial tracking tool for the emergency appeal are available as resource tools