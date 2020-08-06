UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 20 (Updated on 31 July 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ 18 units of oxygen concentrators were procured

❖ 4 Mobile Storage Units erected in Lilongwe and Mzuzu

❖ Over 40 000 refugees and asylum seekers received food support

❖ Government scheduled to audit schools’ readiness to re-opening

❖ 1.3 million PPEs distributed to health centres in all districts of Malawi

❖ Assessment of Emergency Treatment Units (ETUs) in 12 districts was supported

❖ WFP Aviation supported 10 humanitarian passengers to move in and out of Malawi

COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

❖ The reconstituted Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 met for the first time on 14th and 15th July and agreed: 1) to finalize the revised response plan by 7th August;2) to boost communications for behaviour change in the communities; 3) to boost management of returnees.

❖ During this reporting period, the COVID-19 resource envelope had additional US$66.9 million from the Africa Development Bank Group (US$45.7 million), the Government of Germany (£13.25 Million) and European Union (£5.7 million).

❖ The UN in Malawi in collaboration with the World Bank, Africa Development Bank and International Monetary Fund developed the draft Socio-Economic discussion paper which is aligned with the five pillars of the global framework. The UN team is completing courtesy calls and has invited the government, academia, NGOs and private sector to join the discussions.

❖ A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard on the COVID-19 response and a financial tracking tool for the emergency appeal are available as resource tools

❖ Information relating to COVID-19 resource mobilization, allocation, programmatic implementation (RM and 5Ws) was collected from different Clusters and updated.

❖ Over 2 million people, including persons living with disabilities, were reached with COVID-19 preparedness and prevention messages in 18 districts by using local communication channels like community drama sessions, radio stations, van publicities, mobile cinema, billboards, hygiene campaigns, megaphone messaging and social media supported. The messages also included hygiene promotion. They also reached.

❖ RCCE activities reaching 19 466 people in the districts of Balaka, Chitipa, Chikwawa, Dowa, Karonga, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Machinga, Mchinji, Mulanje, Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Salima and Zomba were conducted by USAID ONSE.

❖ Orientation exercise of Faith Based Leaders on COVID-19 was completed by the National Social Mobilization Committee (NSMC) with support from UNICEF where 31 leaders were oriented and COVID-19 messages have been recorded for circulation